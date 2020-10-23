Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Havelock North Function Centre
30 Te Mata Road
Havelock North
View Map
Stanley George (Craig) MORGAN

MORGAN, Stanley George (Craig). Peacefully at the Hawkes Bay Regional Hospital on October 20, 2020 surrounded by family. Treasured husband of the late Ann for 55 years. Much loved father and father in law of Richard and Elizabeth, Frances, Suzanne and Robert Weeks, Michael and Christina, Paul and Alexandra, David and Kate. Loved Grandad of Alastair, Douglas; Jason, Daniel; Claire, Craig; Elliott, Bryn, Leo; Violet and Moss. Great Grandfather of Cleo. Loved son of the late Stanley and Wilhelmina. Loved brother of his nine siblings. A service for Craig will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Morgan Family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2020
