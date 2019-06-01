Home

Stanley George (Stan) HILLIAM

HILLIAM, Stanley George (Stan). Passed away peacefully on Thursday 30 May 2019, aged 102. Husband of the late Muriel and the late Kathy. Much loved father of Bev, Robyn, Bruce and the late Anne Crouch. Loved and respected by his many cousins, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Special thanks to all the team at Mercy Parklands for their loving care. A celebration of Stan's life will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes on Thursday 6 June 2019 at 11.00 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
