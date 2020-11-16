Home

Stanley Eric TURNER


1925 - 2020
Stanley Eric TURNER Notice
TURNER, Stanley Eric. Stan left his treasured Huia to join his beloved wife Phyllis and late son Shane Ebon on Friday 13 November 2020. Loved father of Anne, Liz and Howard, Victoria. Youngest child born 19 February 1925 to Eb and Maud Turner, brother of the late Roy and the late Phyl. At Stan's request there will be no service and a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers a donation to Westpac Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust. Gone Fishing ! Communications to Turner family 1336 Huia Road, Huia, Auckland, 0604
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020
