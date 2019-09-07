Home

Stanley Edward (Stan) POTTS

Stanley Edward (Stan) POTTS Notice
POTTS, Stanley Edward (Stan). Stan died suddenly on 31st August 2019. Beloved father of Worran, Edwin and father in law to Annette. Granddad to Chelsea, Alexandra, Simon and Alison and treasured poppa to Max and Romeo. Stan will be sadly missed by the Meremere Community, where he spent the last 20 years of life. Stan has now closed the gate on his farm for the last time and he's moved onto his next one. He will be sadly missed by us all. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at the Meremere Community Hall on the 12th September 2019 at 11.00am. All communication to 339 Clifton Road Whitford.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
