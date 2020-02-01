|
DICK, Stanley Cyril. Peacefully on 29th January 2020 with Anne and his sister Mary beside him.In his 84th year. Dearly loved by Anne. Loving father of Sarah-Jane and Vincent and devoted grandfather of Logan and Brier-Rose. A service will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Mueller Street, Waihi on Monday 3rd February at 11am followed by interment with his beloved grandparents at Waihi Lawn Cemetery. Communications to the Dick family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020