HUNT, Stan. Born July 22, 1924. Passed away on June 26, 2019. We will greatly miss the Best grandad in the world, a true gentleman, always put family first, fiercely loyal and always positive. Grand-dad can finally be with nanna whom he missed and loved dearly. He and dad (Roger) can have a long awaited beer together. Thank you grandad for all the time and effort you gave me as a child, you were a truly positive role model for me, and a brightly shining beacon guiding me. Words cannot describe how grateful I am to you. Lots of love, James.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019
