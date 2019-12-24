|
MORRISON, Stacey Michelle. Passed away peacefully surrounded with love on 22 December 2019, aged 40 years. Very much loved by family, friends and all those she touched. Adored by nephews George and Matthew, niece Anabelle and loyal running mate Doogie Schnauzer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Stacey, which will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 27 December at 3pm. To celebrate Stacey's life in the way she lived it (though it was too short), we ask that you wear a splash or more of bright colour and your best 'going out jandals' or running shoes on the day. No flowers by request, donations to the Mercy Hospice appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019