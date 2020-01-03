Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Stacey Marahina McGOUGAN

Stacey Marahina McGOUGAN Notice
McGOUGAN, Stacey Marahina. Sunrise 11 April 1974, Sunset 24 December 2019. Our beautiful Stacey has gone to be with the Angels. Adored Mum of Te Awhina and Tea, Step Mum of Dallas. Loved daughter of Rex and Nataria McGougan and the late Margaret (Pup) McGougan (nee Savage). Treasured Sister to Thomas and Maz, Arin, James and Jos. Loving and protective Aunty / Nanny to all her nieces and nephews and mokopuna. Loyal and loved friend to so so many. Stacey was lying at her parents home 20A Eivers Road, Requiem Mass was held at St Peters Chanel Catholic Church, King Street, Whakatane on Friday 27th December followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Communications please to the McGougan Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane. Moe mai ra e te Mareikura



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
