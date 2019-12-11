Home

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30 a.m.
North Shore Memorial Park
235 Schnapper Rock Road
Albany
Squire Lionel SPEEDY

SPEEDY, Squire Lionel. Passed away on 9 December 2019 at home in Takapuna, "On the Shore", aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ailsa. Greatly loved father of Johneen and Nicky, and respected father-in-law of Peter. Gramps was an inspirational grandfather, loved and respected by Nathan and Genevieve, Evan and Kristy, Andrew, David and Phoebe, Aaron, and Courtney and Jodie; and Great-Gramps to Zoe, Cayden, Noah, Levi, Theo, Hugo, Braxton, Harley, Joel, Cruz and Kyla. Loved youngest brother of Josephine, Roberta and Lloyd; and remembered with great esteem by his 10 nephews and nieces and their families. One of the great North Shore identities of his generation, Squire will be remembered for his strength of intellect, his unwavering integrity, and the generosity of his tireless contribution to family and community throughout a long and well-lived life. A mighty Totara has fallen. A funeral service and ceremony of tribute will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 16 December 2019 at 11.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
