CURRIE, Spencer Jeffrey Arnold. On June 21 2020 at Middlemore Hospital aged 86 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Brenda (married 65 years). Loved and devoted father of Lynnette and Tom, John and Catherine and David. Loved Grandfather of Nicholas and Cara, Christopher and Yang, Elyse, Ashley and Eden. Loved Great Grandfather of Kaitlin, Gracelin and Jaxton. Our grateful thanks for the wonderful care given by all at Middlemore hospital. A service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 26 June 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation to the St Johns Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the chapel. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 23 to June 24, 2020