YOUNG, Spencer James. Passed away peacefully on 10 September 2019 surrounded by family, aged 90 years. Dearly loved father of Geoff (deceased), and Beverley and Robin Newton (Wellington) and loved father figure of Jill. Loved Grandpa of Aidan and Annette, Kayley and Hemi, Kate, Sam, Stuart, and Zac and Great Grandpa of his 5 great grandchildren. Special companion of Florence Tyson. A service for Spencer will be held at St Francis Church, Mansel Avenue, Hamilton, on Friday, 13 September 2019 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Young family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019