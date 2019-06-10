|
STAMBELOS, Sotiria. Born August 03, 1936. Passed away on June 06, 2019 in Australia. We will always remember her great spirit and her beautiful smile. Loved Mother of Aristea and Zoi, loved Mother in law of George, loved Yiayia of Sofokles, Alexia, Rhea, Vagelis and Athina, loved great yiayia of George, Eleni and Aristea. Sotiria will arrive at Morrison Funeral on Thursday 13th June at 3.00pm, the service will be held Saturday 15th June, 12.00pm at the Greek Orthodox Church, 106 Western Springs Rd, Western Springs, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019
