More Obituaries for Sonja MOORE
Sonja Viena (Olsen) MOORE

Sonja Viena (Olsen) MOORE Notice
MOORE, Sonja Viena (nee Olsen). Passed away in Wally's arms on Easter Monday, aged 81 years young. Wally's beautiful soulmate of 58 years. Most precious mother and mother-in-law to Kirsty and Nigel Harnett; Nicola and Rohan Hill; Gerard Moore and Megan Moore. Special special Nana Sonja to Annabel, Zara and Oscar; Chris and Caroline; Joshua and Olive; Britney and Grace and great Nana to Frankie and Ava. Smiling to the end. Due to current circumstances a private cremation has been held. A celebration of our Sonja's life will be held later. All messages maybe sent to; 139 Main Road, Makaraka, Gisborne 4010. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
