SOLE, Sonia Mary. Passed away peacefully on Monday 28th October 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly Loved wife of the late John. Adored and loved mother of Alexandra and Marinko, Joanne and Colin, Donna and Marc, Helen and Colin. Treasured Nana to Jonathan and Amelia, Rachel and Tony, Victoria and James, Anthony, Sophie and Cory, Stephanie and Harry, Olivia and Cole and the late Elizabeth Special Nanny to Maddison, Lucija, Rocco, Millie-Rose and Grayson Mum's Love for our family, her strength and determination through life, will be our legacy forever. The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 12.30pm In lieu of flowers, donations to NZ Cancer Society will be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019