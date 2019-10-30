Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonia SOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonia Mary SOLE

Add a Memory
Sonia Mary SOLE Notice
SOLE, Sonia Mary. Passed away peacefully on Monday 28th October 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly Loved wife of the late John. Adored and loved mother of Alexandra and Marinko, Joanne and Colin, Donna and Marc, Helen and Colin. Treasured Nana to Jonathan and Amelia, Rachel and Tony, Victoria and James, Anthony, Sophie and Cory, Stephanie and Harry, Olivia and Cole and the late Elizabeth Special Nanny to Maddison, Lucija, Rocco, Millie-Rose and Grayson Mum's Love for our family, her strength and determination through life, will be our legacy forever. The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 12.30pm In lieu of flowers, donations to NZ Cancer Society will be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.