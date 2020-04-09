|
COATES, Sonia (nee Garea). On April 9, 2010. Born August 15, 1924. Hi Mum, thinking of you today, and every other day, we miss you, and honour you, and you are never very far from our thoughts. By the way found your pink knitted beret today, that real soft one, you used to wear. And you certainly would not believe what is happening back here at present. Won't go into it. Anyway lots of love Mama, from your daughters, Janet, Felicity, and Megan, and their partners, all of the grandchildren, and great grandchildren. One more thing Ma I got married. xxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020