Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sonia COATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonia (Garea) COATES

Add a Memory
Sonia (Garea) COATES In Memoriam
COATES, Sonia (nee Garea). On April 9, 2010. Born August 15, 1924. Hi Mum, thinking of you today, and every other day, we miss you, and honour you, and you are never very far from our thoughts. By the way found your pink knitted beret today, that real soft one, you used to wear. And you certainly would not believe what is happening back here at present. Won't go into it. Anyway lots of love Mama, from your daughters, Janet, Felicity, and Megan, and their partners, all of the grandchildren, and great grandchildren. One more thing Ma I got married. xxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -