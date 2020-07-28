Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
04-298 5168
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Peter's Hall
Paekakariki
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Soni MULHERON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Soni (Fuchs) MULHERON

Add a Memory
Soni (Fuchs) MULHERON Notice
MULHERON, Soni (nee Fuchs). Formerly of Karori and Paekakariki. Peacefully at Parkwoods Lodge, Waikanae on Sunday 26 July 2020. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sarah and Mark, Michael and Deborah, Danny and Sara, and Johnny and Jo. Loved 'Grimace' of Mohi, Oscar, Florence, Annie, Daisy, Miriama, Eli, Jack, Bella, and Harry. Great Grandmother of Hineuru Tawhirikura. Sincere thanks to the team at Parkwoods, Waikanae for their love and care. A celebration of Soni's life will be held at St Peter's Hall, Paekakariki on Friday 31 July 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Mulheron Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Soni's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -