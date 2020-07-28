|
MULHERON, Soni (nee Fuchs). Formerly of Karori and Paekakariki. Peacefully at Parkwoods Lodge, Waikanae on Sunday 26 July 2020. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sarah and Mark, Michael and Deborah, Danny and Sara, and Johnny and Jo. Loved 'Grimace' of Mohi, Oscar, Florence, Annie, Daisy, Miriama, Eli, Jack, Bella, and Harry. Great Grandmother of Hineuru Tawhirikura. Sincere thanks to the team at Parkwoods, Waikanae for their love and care. A celebration of Soni's life will be held at St Peter's Hall, Paekakariki on Friday 31 July 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Mulheron Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 28, 2020