MARX, Sondra Frances (nee Marx). Born April 24, 1935. Passed away on April 25, 2020. Passed away after a short illness on 25th April aged 85 years. Dearly loved daughter of Oscar and Mabel Marx, much loved younger sister of Iris and Howard. Loved Aunty of Sharon and Stan, Mark and Christine, Nadine, Wendy and Graeme, Annie and Peter. Brave and stoic to the end. A special thanks to the wonderful nurses and doctors at ward 34 North, Middlemore Hospital. Due to the current situation a gathering to celebrate Sondra's life will be held at a later date. TBA.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2020