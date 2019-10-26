Home

Sondra BAGSHAW

BAGSHAW, Sondra. Passed away at Tauranga Hospital on Tuesday 22nd October 2019, surrounded by her family. Aged 75 years and one week. Dearly beloved wife and best buddy of Rodger, and much loved mother of Tanya and Allan (Frog) Barry. Adored Mumr of Megan and Matt, and Nicole. Loved step- mum of Barb (Australia and USA), and Glen and Tanya (Whangamata) and their families. Sister of Maree. A strong, determined and gracious lady that after numerous battles found the final one could not be beaten. The families' appreciation is extended to the specialists, doctors and nursing staff at Tauranga Hospital and Waihi Beach Medical Centre for their skills and dedication. At Sondra's request a family service and cremation has been held. All communications to 55 Steele Road, RD1, Katikati.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
