JULIAN, Slade. On 28thAugust 2019 as the result of an accident, aged 24 years. Dearly loved grandson of Wynne and Jos, son of Michelle (deceased), brother to Jaleesa. Loved nephew of Karen and James, adored cousin of Shayla, Keeley and Ethan. A service for Slade will be held on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 1pm at Titoki Golf Club, State Highway 25, Whangamata followed by private cremation. Communications to the Julian family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019