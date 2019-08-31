Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Resources
More Obituaries for Slade JULIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Slade JULIAN

Add a Memory
Slade JULIAN Notice
JULIAN, Slade. On 28thAugust 2019 as the result of an accident, aged 24 years. Dearly loved grandson of Wynne and Jos, son of Michelle (deceased), brother to Jaleesa. Loved nephew of Karen and James, adored cousin of Shayla, Keeley and Ethan. A service for Slade will be held on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 1pm at Titoki Golf Club, State Highway 25, Whangamata followed by private cremation. Communications to the Julian family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Slade's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.