NAIDU, Siri Ramlu. Born October 3, 1943. Passed away peacefully on Sunday August 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. Dearest husband of late Prem Wati, beloved father of Praveen, Anindra, Vikash and Kanta. Special and much loved grandfather of Praneel, Rohan, Shyamal, Rahul, Kunaal, Yadavi and great grandfather of Kiyan Naidu. Much loved father-in-law of Usha, Kirti, Minachi and Bimal. Grateful thanks to Doctors and staff of Ward 1, Middlemore Hospital. Funeral Service will be held at Ann's Funeral Home, 11c Bolderwood Place, Wiri, Auckland on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 11, 2020