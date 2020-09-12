|
JONES Sir Vaughan KNZM, FRS, FRSNZ, FAA. On Monday, 7 September 2020, aged 67. Auckland Grammar School Old Boys Association acknowledges the passing of one of their notable old boys who was a leading scholar from 1966 to 1969 and went on to become an acclaimed and distinguished Professor of mathematics. He was named Old Boy of the Year in 1990 and the Vaughan Jones study and seminar room in the School library was named in his honour. The thoughts of the School and the wider Grammar community are with the Jones family on the passing of a great New Zealander.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020