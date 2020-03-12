Home

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
on the marae
59B Kitemoana Street
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Holy Trinity Cathedral
Parnell
Sir Robert George Mappin FENWICK


1951 - 2020
Sir Robert George Mappin FENWICK Notice
FENWICK, Sir Robert George Mappin. Born May 05, 1951. Passed away on March 11, 2020, after a long dance with cancer. Treasured husband to Jennie, cherished father to Mandy, Charlie, Izzy, Ruby and adored father-in-law of Rowhan, he will be remembered always by his precious girls and for the many things he has done for New Zealand. Ngati Whatua Orakei will be hosting Ta Rob on the marae (59B Kitemoana Street) on Saturday 14 March and invite all who wish to farewell this fallen Kauri anytime between from 11am - 3pm. His funeral will be at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Parnell, on Tuesday 17th March at 11am. Family requests no flowers please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
