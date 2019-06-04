Home

Sir Grant HAMMOND

Sir Grant HAMMOND Notice
HAMMOND, Sir Grant. Former President of the New Zealand Law Commission and senior New Zealand judge, Sir (Robert) Grant Hammond, has died aged 75. Sir Grant was the beloved brother of Shona, Iris and Janny. Loving husband of Lady Nanette Moreau. Father of Christopher and Josephine Hammond, and Catherine and Caroline Moreau-Hammond. Grandfather of Stephanie, Freya and Peter. A memorial service will be held in Auckland with details to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
