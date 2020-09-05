|
YELAVICH, S imun (Simon). Passed away peacefully on 31 August 2020. Cherished brother of the late Iko and Bozenka, treasured brother- in-law of Angela, adored uncle of Carol, Maria and Dragana, respected uncle-in-law of Emilio and Glen, devoted great uncle to Adriana, Ivana, Max and Olive. Dragi Simune, bili ste brat sve bra?e, djever svih djevera, stric svih striceva. Nezaboravno i nezamjenjivo. Pocivao u miru. A private family service has taken place in accordance with Simun's wishes.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020