Simun (Simon) YELAVICH

Simun (Simon) YELAVICH Notice
YELAVICH, S imun (Simon). Passed away peacefully on 31 August 2020. Cherished brother of the late Iko and Bozenka, treasured brother- in-law of Angela, adored uncle of Carol, Maria and Dragana, respected uncle-in-law of Emilio and Glen, devoted great uncle to Adriana, Ivana, Max and Olive. Dragi Simune, bili ste brat sve bra?e, djever svih djevera, stric svih striceva. Nezaboravno i nezamjenjivo. Pocivao u miru. A private family service has taken place in accordance with Simun's wishes.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
