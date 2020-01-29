Home

Simon RICHARDSON


1973 - 2020
RICHARDSON, Simon. (9 June 1973 - 24 January 2020.) Sy passed away peacefully on Friday surrounded by family. His cheeky attitude and sense of humour will be dearly missed. He was a treasured member of the football community with his passing recognised with black armbands and minute's applause by both players and fans at Friday night's Phoenix game. Sy was cremated privately yesterday with a public memorial celebration to be held in coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, his family would welcome donations to Yellow Fever's charity arm - Fever Dreams - a charity and cause that was close to Sy's heart. More details can be found at https://www. yellowfever.co.nz/ fever-dreams
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
