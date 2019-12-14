Home

Simon Peter RUDSDALE

RUDSDALE, Simon Peter. On December 12th 2019 peacefully at North Haven Hospice Whangarei; aged 56. Dearly loved son of the late John and Mary Rudsdale. Much loved brother and brother in law of Geoff and Marie - Jo, Debbie and Ken. Loved uncle to Sylvie, Jean - Michel, Sarah, Dayna, Kieran, and Conrad. In accordance with Simon's wishes a private cremation has been held. A special thank you to all the staff at IDEA Services (Balmacewan House) Whangarei and North Haven Hospice for all the love, care and dedication shown to Simon and his family. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050 Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Rudsdale Family' PO Box 261, Kawakawa 0243.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
