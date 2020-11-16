|
|
|
HOLDSWORTH, Simon Nelson. Born 25 June 1949. Died 14 November 2020, aged 71 years. Beloved darling husband of Florence. Beloved proud father of Tim, Victoria and Elizabeth (deceased), father-in-law to Andrew Maxwell. Adored loving Grandpa and Pa to Mia and Ian. The Family will be farewelling Simon privately at home. A celebration of his life and achievements will be held at 2pm on Saturday, 21 November at the Royal Yacht Squadron, Westhaven.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020