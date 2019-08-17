|
LYNCH, Simon Benedict. 1961 - 2019 Loved son, step son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas More Catholic Church, Wycliffe Street, Napier on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 1pm, followed by burial at Western Hills Cemetery. All tributes to Simon or messages to the Lynch family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140 Dunstalls Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019