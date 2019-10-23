Home

Sietske (van der Werf) JEKEL

JEKEL, Sietske (Nee van der Werf). Our mum peacefully passed away on October 18th, 2019, surrounded by her family, hugging and singing her favourite songs. Our kind, fun, loving mum and Oma was 92. SO much loved by her children and their partners: Johanna and Merv, Harry and Trudy, Linda and Wayne, Ron and Maria. The bestest Oma to Robby, Annie and Todd, Sam and Anita, Monique, Marcel, Ren? and Lauren, Sonja and James, Benny, Jamie-Lee and Jesse, Tessa and Mark, Sean and Liam. A great Oma to Matt, Jackson and Blake, Savannah and Kobe and Charlotte. "You are our sunshine" Your warmth will forever remain in our hearts. Our heartfelt thanks to the most incredible, loving staff at Bruce McLaren dementia unit you are all so muchly appreciated! At mum's request a private gathering was held to celebrate her extraordinary life.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
