SAULIA SAVELIO, Sieni Saili (nee Maiava). Born October 04, 1942. Passed away on December 24, 2019 at her family home in Massey Auckland. Born in Sato'alepai Savaii Western Samoa, dearly loved wife of the late Leugaimafa Felise Saulia Savelio. Beloved mother of Epi, Joan, Michael, Bob, Anthony, Ime and Siliga. Cherished grandma, sister, aunty, cousin and friend. Please refer to Facebook for the Funeral Service details. As per Saili's directives: fa'amolemole, taofi le malo (no fa'a Samoa). Family contacts are: Lua'ipouomalo Michael on 027 2264967 or Ime on 022 4593302. Fa'afetai tele lava.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019