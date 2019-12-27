Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sieni SAULIA SAVELIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sieni Saili (Maiava) SAULIA SAVELIO


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Sieni Saili (Maiava) SAULIA SAVELIO Notice
SAULIA SAVELIO, Sieni Saili (nee Maiava). Born October 04, 1942. Passed away on December 24, 2019 at her family home in Massey Auckland. Born in Sato'alepai Savaii Western Samoa, dearly loved wife of the late Leugaimafa Felise Saulia Savelio. Beloved mother of Epi, Joan, Michael, Bob, Anthony, Ime and Siliga. Cherished grandma, sister, aunty, cousin and friend. Please refer to Facebook for the Funeral Service details. As per Saili's directives: fa'amolemole, taofi le malo (no fa'a Samoa). Family contacts are: Lua'ipouomalo Michael on 027 2264967 or Ime on 022 4593302. Fa'afetai tele lava.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sieni's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -