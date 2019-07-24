|
IRVING, Sidney William (Sid). Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Friday 19 July 2019, aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Christine and Peter, Karen and Donald. Devoted granddad of Liam, Ryan, Amelia and Cameron. Best friend of David and uncle of Briar. Finally at peace. A service to celebrate Sid's life will be held in the All Souls Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 30 July at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019