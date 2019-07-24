Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney IRVING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney William (Sid) IRVING

Add a Memory
Sidney William (Sid) IRVING Notice
IRVING, Sidney William (Sid). Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Friday 19 July 2019, aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Christine and Peter, Karen and Donald. Devoted granddad of Liam, Ryan, Amelia and Cameron. Best friend of David and uncle of Briar. Finally at peace. A service to celebrate Sid's life will be held in the All Souls Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 30 July at 1pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.