GALLOWAY, Sidney Ronald. Of Levin. On Friday 13th November 2020, Sid passed away (peacefully) at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North. Aged 80 Years. Loved Partner of Vivien Melrose. Dearly Loved Father and Father-In-Law of Wayne and Karen, Fiona and Andrew. Angela and Gordon. Cherished Grandad of James, Laura and Brendan. Jade, Aleisha and Richard. Lincoln, Charlie and Aria. Great Grandad to Oliver and Noah. Loved Brother of Les and Liz, Keith, Lindsay and Anne and Uncle to his nieces, nephews and their families. Close to our hearts you will always stay, loved, and remembered every day. Let the sea set you free. Thanks to Palmerston North Hospital Ward 27 staff and carers for their care and compassion. And to Arohanui Hospice a special place to end a full and adventurous life. All Messages to the Galloway Family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. In accordance with Sid's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A Private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 17, 2020