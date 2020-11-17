Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 2529
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney GALLOWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Ronald GALLOWAY

Add a Memory
Sidney Ronald GALLOWAY Notice
GALLOWAY, Sidney Ronald. Of Levin. On Friday 13th November 2020, Sid passed away (peacefully) at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North. Aged 80 Years. Loved Partner of Vivien Melrose. Dearly Loved Father and Father-In-Law of Wayne and Karen, Fiona and Andrew. Angela and Gordon. Cherished Grandad of James, Laura and Brendan. Jade, Aleisha and Richard. Lincoln, Charlie and Aria. Great Grandad to Oliver and Noah. Loved Brother of Les and Liz, Keith, Lindsay and Anne and Uncle to his nieces, nephews and their families. Close to our hearts you will always stay, loved, and remembered every day. Let the sea set you free. Thanks to Palmerston North Hospital Ward 27 staff and carers for their care and compassion. And to Arohanui Hospice a special place to end a full and adventurous life. All Messages to the Galloway Family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. In accordance with Sid's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A Private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -