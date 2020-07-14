|
LANE, Sidney Rex. 24 August 1939 -12 July 2020. Dearly loved son of Rubi and Rex Lane (deceased). Dearly loved brother of Sylvia Lane. Loved and respected ex husband of Patricia. Loved father of Gina and Lincoln Lane. Father in law to Richard Allen and Natalie Lane. Loved Grandfather to Jess, Nate and Jono Allen. Apolima and Manase Lane. Loved and respected ex husband of Dr Lynne Lane. Loved and respected ex partner of Kathryn Watson. Friend to Melody Sarah and Nadia. Friends are invited to a celebration of Sid's colourful life at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street Taupo. Friday 17th July at 1pm. Followed by private cremation. Feel free to wear something of Sid's favourite colour red. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 14 to July 15, 2020