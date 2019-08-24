|
|
|
GAYFER, Sidney John Clarence (Sid). Born July 07, 1931. Passed away on August 20, 2019. Left this life at Beachhaven Hospital aged 88 years. Now reunited with his wife Winifred who passed away on the 11th of May 1997. Also reunited with his youngest daughter Coral who passed away on the 29th of December 1959 and with his youngest son Joseph who passed away on the 15th of May 1986. Father also to Kerry (Kieron) and Edwina, surviving children. Father in law to Oketi (Kerry's wife). Grandad to Kerry and Oketi's children, John and Elizabeth. With love from us all, no longer in pain, may you rest in peace. A service will be held at Dil's Chapel, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday August 26, at 12.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019