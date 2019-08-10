|
McKAIN, Sidney James. 24 April 1924 - 8 August 2019. Loving husband and team partner of Jean for 64 years. Inspiring and supportive Dad and father-in-law of Graeme (deceased) and Gill, John and Lynette, Evan and Janice, Gillian and Andrew. Cherished Grandad of 12 and Great-grandad of 7. A funeral service for Sid is to be held at Hiona St. Stephen's Church, Church Street, Opotiki, on Monday 12th August at 1pm followed by a private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275, Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications please to the McKain family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019