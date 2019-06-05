Home

Sidney Charles (Sid) SMITH

SMITH, Sidney Charles (Sid). Peacefully at Radius Althorp on the 2nd June 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Much loved dad of Karen, Sandra, Noel and Grant. Treasured Grandad of his 10 grandchildren and great grandchild. Siddy, you were a legend and will be forever in our hearts. A Service for Sid will be held at Club Mount Maunganui, 45 Kawaka Street Mount Maunganui on Friday at 1pm. Messages to the Smith family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
