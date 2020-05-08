|
|
|
JURLINA, Shona Mary (nee O'Connor). On May 08, 2019 1 year has passed without you, our hearts still ache in your absence every day. We miss your warm hugs, your laugh around the house and simply having you close. Our lives will never be the same without you but each day we grow in gratitude and appreciation in remembrance of the time we did share with you. You always spoke of the strength of love, something we now feel so deeply, thank you for carrying us through this last year with the love you have left in our hearts. You are missed but you will never be forgotten. All our love, Michael, Kayla, Joshua and Rose.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2020