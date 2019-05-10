JURLINA, Shona Mary (nee O'Connor). Born April 18, 1961. Our Mother has gone in peace at home on 8 May 2019, in the hands of her loving husband and kids. 9 years she fought to walk with us in life, the bear thought of leaving us broke her heart but also instilled a fire in her that till the very last breath, stayed ignited. There are no words that can amount to our loss, we have said goodbye to the most loving, giving and vivacious woman. To us she was a wife, a mother, a friend and our greatest love. You will live on in our hearts for all of future time. She was our angel on earth, that has touched the hearts of many. A celebration of Shona's life will be held on Tuesday 14th May at 11:30am, location to be confirmed for those who wish to attend. The family wishes to acknowledge the many phone calls, messages, support and love that have been received and we look forward to being with you all. Rest in paradise. Pocivao u miru. Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019