|
|
|
SWITZER, Shona Margaret. Passed away peacefully, aged 79 years Beloved wife of the late Lex, loving mother of Michael and Karl (deceased) Cherished grandma of A.J and Erik. Much loved sister of Helen Budd Special thanks to all the amazing staff at Selwyn Park, Whangarei. A service will be held on Friday 30th August 2019 at Maunu Crematorium, cemetery road, Whangarei, commencing at 12:30pm All communications to the "Switzer Family" C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2019