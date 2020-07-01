|
SILVESTER, Shona Enid. On Tuesday, 30th June 2020 surrounded by family, in her 89th Year. Much loved Wife of Trevor Silvester, married for 68 years. Dearly loved Mother of Christine and Bruce; Bruce and Sharon; Ray and Tony; Des and Glenda; Murray; Paul and Margaret; Raewyn and Kerry. Cherished by her 24 Grandchildren and 49 Great- Grandchildren. May you rest in Peace. A Celebration of Shona's life will be held at 11am on Friday 3rd of July 2020, at the Ohinemuri Club, Princes St Paeroa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020