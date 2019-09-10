Home

THOMSON, Shona Beverley. 11 September 1934 - 9 September 2019, aged 84. Passed away peacefully at Grace Joel Hospital. Loved wife of the late Stuart. Beloved mother of Philippa and Mark. Dearly loved sister and brother-in-law of Graham and Nalda. Mother-in-law to John and Nittaya. Much loved Nana of Andrew and Shylah, Katie and Warren, Chakri, Andrew and Warisara. Much loved Great-Nana to Harrison, George and William. A service will be held at St Marks Anglican Church Remuera Thursday 12 September at 2pm. At peace at last. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
