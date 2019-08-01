|
MORTEN, Shona Allanah (nee McKenzie) (formerly Cummins). Shona left us peacefully at home on Tuesday night 30 July 2019, surrounded by family and friends, following an illness borne with great courage and huge dignity. She was an inspiration to all of us. Loved wife and best mate of Murray, adored mother and mother in law of Sarah and Matt, Louise and James, Helen and Murray. Special nan of Bethan, Maxwell and Doug, Isobel and Lucie and Evie and Madeline. A special word of thanks to the nurses and staff of Harbour Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice would be greatly appreciated. These may be left at the Church. A service for Shona will be held Monday 5 August 11am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 117 Onewa Rd, Northcote, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019