Shirley YEOMAN

Shirley YEOMAN Notice
YEOMAN, Shirley. On Friday 31st May 2019, peacefully in Whakatane Hospital, in her 89th year. Loved wife of the late John. Cherished mother and mother in law of Barry and Dianne, Morris and Shannon, Ann, Frank (deceased), and Kaye and Ian. Loved grandmother of Julie, Paula, Steven, Vincent, Rohan, Simon, Emma, Rachel and John. Great grandmother of Reyce, Ayla, Belle, Holly, Wil, Josh, Sophie, Alexandra, Ashton, Stella, Liam and Max. In accordance with Shirley's wishes a private cremation has been held. Communications please to the Yeoman family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
