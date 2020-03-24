|
SAUNDERS, Shirley Winifred Caroline (nee Ennis). Peacefully at Erin Park Home on Saturday 21 March 2020; aged 92 years. Cherished wife of the late Blair Saunders. Loving mother of Brent, Grant, the late Gleewyn, Julie, the late Blair, and Shirlee-Anne. Devoted Nana of nine grandchildren. G-Nana of twenty great grandchildren. Forever in our hearts. A service for Shirley will be held in Fountains Chapel. 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Wednesday 25 March at 2:00pm for family and invited guests only. Our live web stream service is available, please contact Fountains on 09 298 2957 for the link address.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 24, 2020