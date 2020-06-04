Home

Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Shirley Wilhelmina McGRATH

Shirley Wilhelmina McGRATH Notice
McGRATH, Shirley Wilhelmina. Of Whanganui, peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on 31 March 2020, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Graham for 63 years, loved mother of Richard and Glenda (Masterton), Helen de Montalk and Allan Johnson (Wellington) and Patricia and Wayne Hvid (Upper Hutt). Loved friend of Philip de Montalk. Grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of one. Sister and sister-in-law of Jim and Nancy Campbell (Howick). A memorial service for Shirley will be held in the Cleveland Chapel 179 Ingestre Street Wanganui on Saturday 6 June 2020, at 1pm. Due to current restrictions please phone (06) 3455522 to confirm your attendance by Friday 5 June. Shirley's farewell will be live streamed on www. clevelandfunerals.co.nz Cleveland Funeral Home
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2020
