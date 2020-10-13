Home

Service
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Christ The King Chapel
Selwyn Village
Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier
View Map
Shirley Valerie (Boyack) PROTHEROE

Shirley Valerie (Boyack) PROTHEROE Notice
PROTHEROE, Shirley Valerie (nee Boyack). Passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 surrounded by family, aged 91, at Selwyn Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Desmond and much loved mother of Stephen, Cathryn, Michael and Paul. Adored Grandmother to 15 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren. Thanks to the staff at Sarah Selwyn Hospital. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Christ The King Chapel, Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier on Thursday 15 October at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
