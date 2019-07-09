Home

Shirley Seymour FOSTER

Shirley Seymour FOSTER Notice
FOSTER, Shirley Seymour. Peacefully on 7 July 2019, aged 96 years. Late of Scenic Drive, Titirangi. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, and father and father-in-law of Janet and Jim, Bob and Chrissy, Johanna and Ian, Bubbles and Peter, and John and Ginny. Much loved grandmother of Ella, Robbie and Rose, Tim and Caroline, Rebecca, Miriam and Peter, Amy, Holly and George, and Hamish, Megan and Julia and their spouses and partners. Loved great-grandmother of her 13 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Shirley's long life will be held at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd, Selwyn Heights Retirement Village, 42 Herd Road, Hillsborough, Auckland on Thursday, 11 July at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bible Society New Zealand, Private Bag 27 901, Marion Square, Wellington 6141.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019
