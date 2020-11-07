|
|
|
MURRAY, Shirley Rose (nee Dixon). Passed away on August 09, 2020. Celebration Of Life - the extended family of Shirley, invite all family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances to join us in celebrating her amazing life, at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany. Saturday, 14th November 2020 at 1.30pm. Finally we get to acknowledge her life in a way that shows our deep love, honour and respect for her as a wife, mother, sister, grand and great grandmother, colleague and friend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020