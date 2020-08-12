|
MURRAY, Shirley Rose (nee Dixon). 8 October 1934 - 9 August 2020. Our beloved and beautiful Shirley; Wife, Mother, Nana and Great-Nana; Sister, Aunty, mentor and inspiration to many, now released from her suffering and into the presence of her creator. Secure in the promise of His love for eternity. Blessed be the Lord. She leaves behind a huge gap in this family; Graeme her adoring husband of 63 years. Mum to Stephen and Deborah, Elizabeth and Gary, Shona and David; Nana to Paul and Jenna, Scott and Kyla, Nathan and Sophie and Great-Nana to Lucas, Hayley, Libby, Keaton and Number 5 due on her birthday. Shirley's life was one of passion, creativity, devotion and faith. She quietly with great strength supported Graeme and her family in all their adventures - always wanting to be a part of everything we all did whilst still forging her own dynamic career and achievements. She was a respected Speech Language Therapist for over 53 years serving the children of New Zealand with a passionate love and devotion. Until we join you Mum, we will remember your beauty and uncompromising love for us all. Due to current restrictions, Shirley's funeral service has been postponed until a later date. In lieu of flowers and in honour of Shirley's love of children please make a donation to a New Zealand children's charity of your choice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020