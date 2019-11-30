Home

ROGERS, Shirley. Shirley passed away peacefully at Eastcliffe on Friday 22 November, aged 94. Much loved wife of the late David Rogers for 67 years. Best Mum to Angus, Jenny, Sarah and Michael and loved and respected Mum in law of Jenny, John, Martin and Ann Marie. Adored by her grandchildren Charles and Edward, Nick and Chris, and Alex, Hannah and Sophie. Involved great grandmother of her 7 great grandchildren. At Mum's request there was no funeral service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
